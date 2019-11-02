Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

NASDAQ NANO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 450,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 141,135 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 108,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.