NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,745. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 10,113.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of NantHealth worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NH. Cowen set a $1.00 target price on shares of NantHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

