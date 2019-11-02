National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 13342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGHC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $112,850.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,331 shares of company stock worth $357,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 332,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 2,276.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 329,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 38.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,493,000 after acquiring an additional 213,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 263.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.63.

National General Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

