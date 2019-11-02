National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 12,890 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

