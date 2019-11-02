Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NMM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

