Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AAXN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,061. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,287,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

