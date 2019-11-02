Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 297,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NNI traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,174. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 70.11, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nelnet by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

