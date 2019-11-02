NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. NetScout Systems updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45-1.50 EPS.

NTCT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,926. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.36.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,963.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

