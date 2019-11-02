Neutral News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price

Headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Netflix stock opened at $286.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.92 and a 200-day moving average of $325.37. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.54.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

