New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

