New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 21.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after buying an additional 282,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 126,278 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

