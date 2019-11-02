New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viad were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viad by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viad by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Viad by 242.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $68,732.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $60,804.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,266.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

