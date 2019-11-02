New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

