New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 233.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,717.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $824,130.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,318 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,146. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

