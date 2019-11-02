New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cambrex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cambrex by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cambrex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambrex by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

CBM stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair lowered Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

