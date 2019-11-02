Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $33,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 6,414,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $113,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,500.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 2,750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 254,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,460.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,074. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

