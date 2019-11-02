Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 18781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $661.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.57.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.