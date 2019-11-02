Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Up 22.6%

Shares of Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) shot up 22.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38, 149,560 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 173,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Nexoptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

