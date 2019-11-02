NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 352,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,524. NIC has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

