Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $132.75. 7,453,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.