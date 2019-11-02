NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. NiSource updated its FY19 guidance to $1.27-1.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.36-1.40 EPS.

NiSource stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $30.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,405 shares of company stock worth $1,632,670 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.98.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

