Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Noble Energy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 1,027.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,690. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

