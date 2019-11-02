Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NMR. Nomura raised Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Nomura from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 85,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.39. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Nomura by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,136 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

