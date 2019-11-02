Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients.

