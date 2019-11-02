Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSB. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Norbord and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Norbord from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.20.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,027. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$26.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$597.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.278615 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.