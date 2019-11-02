North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $325.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

