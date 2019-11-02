North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $255.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.