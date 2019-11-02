Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 556,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 209.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 316.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.