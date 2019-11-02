Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 262 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Shares of NSC traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.92. 1,951,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

