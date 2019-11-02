Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $73,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

