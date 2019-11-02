Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 322 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,362,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.83.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.91. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

