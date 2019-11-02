Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,597 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 127,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,668 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 379.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 250,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

