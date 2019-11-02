Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 8,652,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

