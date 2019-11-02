Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Visa stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.93. 6,502,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,418. The company has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

