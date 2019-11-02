Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,020 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $123.87. 5,976,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $311.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

