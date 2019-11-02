Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NUAN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NUAN stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $136,551.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,651.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 4,268 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $76,866.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,587 shares of company stock worth $11,881,320. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

