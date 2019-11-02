NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 20,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,113. NuCana has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 3.13.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 117,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 134,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 608,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

