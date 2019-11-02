Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 7,396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NES opened at $3.34 on Friday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.