Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.77 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 34,007,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,392,058. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

