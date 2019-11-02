Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after buying an additional 1,527,751 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 27.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 234.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 711,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 59.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,731,000 after purchasing an additional 232,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $13,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,160,885.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $181,856.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $362,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,416 shares of company stock worth $49,960,950 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

