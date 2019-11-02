Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.83

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as high as $29.31. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 1,376 shares trading hands.

OLBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $357,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 380,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,736 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 761,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

