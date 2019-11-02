ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 25,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ON Semiconductor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,535 shares of company stock worth $1,450,859 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.07. 4,755,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

