ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.95 Million

Brokerages predict that ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) will report $467.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.70 million to $468.20 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $464.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.27. 179,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,534. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.5% in the second quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

