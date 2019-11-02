Opacity (OPQ) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $1.66 million and $2,000.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01425362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,999,564 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.