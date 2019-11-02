Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $962,303.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $962,303.00 and $2,031.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00217662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01433087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00120282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,442 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.