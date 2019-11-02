Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after purchasing an additional 580,944 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

