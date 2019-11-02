Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after buying an additional 76,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 535,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $2,513,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $98,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $198,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $454,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,480 shares of company stock worth $11,235,749. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 825,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,070. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price target on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

