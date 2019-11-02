Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. 2,262,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

