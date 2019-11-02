Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,025 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,955,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $252.21. 2,896,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.97. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.