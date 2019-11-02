Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,871 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,290. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

